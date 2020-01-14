Obituaries

Wilma Joyce Dew, Clinton

Wilma Joyce Dew, age 81 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 22, 1938 to the late Omer and Lillie Murray Hatmaker in Briceville, TN. She was a longtime member of South Clinton Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wilma’s hobbies included camping, UT sports, shopping at flea markets and going to the beach. She was also a collector of birdhouses and many other collector’s items and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents and in-laws, she is preceded in death by one sister.

She is survived by: husband of 63 years, Joe Dew; children, Teresa Hillon and husband Frank, Ranita Dew-Ayers and husband Arnold, and Joseph A. Dew and wife Lori; grandchildren, Heatherlee, Whitney, Amberlee, Whitley, Haley, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, J.T., Amiya, Kelsie, John-Parker, Makynlee and Caden; two sisters, several nieces and nephews, many special friends, church family and extended family.

Special thanks to UT hospice for their compassionate care.

The family will receive friends at South Clinton Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Roger Pugh officiating. Family and friends will meet at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11am for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry at South Clinton Baptist Church, 1000 Clinch, Ave., Clinton, TN 37716.

