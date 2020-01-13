Obituaries

Mildred Virginia Collins McKinney, Harriman

Mrs. Mildred Virginia Collins McKinney, age 80 of Harriman passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Elverton Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband: B.C. Freeman. Two daughters: Linda Gail Thomason and Breda Kay Thomason. One brother: Kenneth Collins. Two sisters: Helen Farmer and Geraldine Childs. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Gary & Cynthia Thomason, and Bill & Jeannie Freeman. One brother: Freddy Collins. One sister: Geneva Childs. Seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be Tuesday January 14, 2020 in Mt Calvary Cemetery. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Moore family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

