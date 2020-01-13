Featured

18-year-old in Critical Condition after being Struck by train Sunday

An 18-year-old male from Rockwood was flown to U.T. Medical Center yesterday after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Rockwood. The incident happened at the old Dunn Street abandoned crossing behind Evans Mortuary. Medics and officers arrived to find Thomas King down beside the tracks on the east side and noticed he was still alive. Lifestar landed on Gateway Avenue at Dunn Street to transport King to Knoxville. King was listed in serious condition as of late yesterday. The investigation as to why he was on the tracks is ongoing

