Gary Wayne Gibson, Clinton

Gary Wayne Gibson, age of 64, of Clinton, TN passed away at his home on January 7, 2020.

He was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Junior Gibson and Hazel Gibson. Gary graduated from Clinton High School in 1973. After serving in the US Army, he was a heavy equipment operater. He enjoyed traveling and flying planes.

He was survived by his only daughter Jessica Bratton and Daniel, grandchildren Eli and Grace Bratton of Heiskell, TN. Sister Brenda Fritz and Jack of Clinton, TN. Nephew Ty Fritz of Powell, TN. And his beloved dog Honey.

Receiving of family and friends will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5-7pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN with service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Robbie Leach officiating.

