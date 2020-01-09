Obituaries

Nell Weaver Ford, Rockwood

Posted on

Mrs. Nell Weaver Ford, age 95, a former resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born on February 4, 1924 in Bristol, Tennessee. Mrs. Ford was of the Baptist faith and was a telephone operator with Tennessee Valley Authority in the 1940’s. She was a loving Wife and Mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham Deck Weaver and Mamie Clare Williams Weaver; husband, James Gordon Ford; infant son, Paul Weaver Oaks; brothers, Paul Weaver and Jacob Weaver; and sister, Clare Collier.

Survivors include:

Daughter:

Gretchen F. Drane & husband, Brian of Oak Ridge, TN Sons:

Robert G. Ford & wife, Gladys of Rockwood, TN

James D. Ford of Jacksonville, FL

Oliver Eugene Oaks of Newport, TN

8 Grandchildren

5 Great Grandchildren

Family and friends will meet Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time / (2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) in the Crossville City Cemetery; 617 E. 1st Street, Crossville, Tennessee 38555 for graveside services and interment with Pastor Sharon Youngs officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Nell Weaver Ford.

