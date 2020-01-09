Obituaries

Harolene Majesta Ross, Westel

Mrs. Harolene Majesta Ross, age 86, a resident of the Westel community of Cumberland County, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Wyndridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Crossville, Tennessee. She was born November 23, 1933 in Westel, Tennessee. She was a member of the Westel Baptist Church and a retired Seamstress with the Palm Beach Mills in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Ross was an avid reader and a sweet and loving person. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Eugene Swing and Lizzie Mae Hughes Swing; husband, Harold Dean Ross; son, Mike Ross; grandson, Jeremy Moore; and an infant brother.

Survivors include:

Daughter:

Deborah Sue Ross of Knoxville, TN

Son:

Jeff Ross & wife, Betty of Tunnel Hill, GA

Grandchildren:

Jason Ross of Knoxville, TN

Jamie Ross of Rockwood, TN

Brittany Rhinehardt & husband, Wes of Dalton, GA

Great Grandchildren:

Preston Ross, Peyton Ross, and Tristen Ross

Brother:

Bobby Swing & wife, Helen of Crossville, TN

Sister:

Donna Lou Long & husband, Kenneth of AL

And several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to express special thanks and gratitude to the Staff of Wyndridge Health and Rehab Center in Crossville for their care of Mrs. Ross.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. (E.S.T.) until 2:30 p.m. (E.S.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow in the Lingo Cemetery in the Westel Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westel Baptist Church; 40 Westel Loop, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Harolene Majesta Ross.

