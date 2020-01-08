Obituaries
Ethel Jordan Williams, Rockwood
Mrs. Ethel Jordan Williams, age 84 passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a member of Speights Chapel AME Zion Church, Rockwood, TN and a member of Roane County Usher Board.
She is preceded in death by her Sons, Michael Gallaher & Anthony (Cookie) Williams; Parents, Theodore Roosevelt Jordan, Sr. & Henrietta Jordan; Brothers, Henry Jordan, Theodore Roosevelt Jordan, Jr.; Sisters, Mary McGee, Eunice Davidson, Mildred Ewing, & Bonnie Davison.
Survivors include:
Sons: Ronnie T. Gallaher (Ethel) of Memphis, TN
Christopher Williams (Renee) of Knoxville, TN
6 Grandchildren: Sharonda Shaderika, Ebony, Shawn, Chris, Jr., Corey
5 Great Grandchildren
Sisters: Bernice White of Chicago, IL
Barbara Swinson of Rockwood, TN
Brother: Curtis Jordan of Rockwood, TN
Brother-in-law: Carroll McGee, Sr. of Quitman, MS
Host of nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Evans Mortuary from 1:00-2:00pm. The Funeral Service will follow from the Chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Erica Hagler and Rev. Willie Gallaher officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Ethel Jordan Williams.