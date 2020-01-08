Obituaries

James (Jim) Ray Baggett, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

James (Jim) Ray Baggett, age 86, of Kingston, TN, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020, at Harriman Care and Rehab nursing home in Harriman TN. He was predeceased by his parents Benjamin Calvin and Cariola Anderton Baggett.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary Lou, children Karen Baggett, Ronnie Baggett (spouse Lisa), and Connie Baggett Evans; grandchildren Marvin J. Moseley IV (Spouse Rachel Gamble), Mitchell Moseley, Lindsey Baggett, Lauren Baggett Walker (spouse Caleb), Rachael Baggett; and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Joshua, and Opalann Moseley.

Jim and Mary Lou have been sweethearts since the 2nd grade and married August 14, 1953, in Athens, TN. Jim worked at Alcoa and decided to become a pharmacist. He attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN, and from there transferred to Memphis to attend The University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy where he graduated in 1960. After graduating, the family transferred to Oak Ridge, TN, where he worked for local pharmacies. He later took a position with SuperX Drugstores and had several promotions that took him and his family to live in Chicago, IL; Tampa, FL; and then returned to Tennessee to live in Knoxville. On family trips to Meigs County from Knoxville to visit relatives via Highway 58, Webb Pharmacy in Kingston always caught Jim’s eye as a goal to own the store one day. In 1972 his dream came true. Jim’s son Ronnie followed in his footsteps and now continues the family legacy of taking care of the community. Our family is very humbled and grateful to be part of this community. Many Blessings, The Baggetts.

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Kingston Memorial Gardens, Lawnville Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingston United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Baggett Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

