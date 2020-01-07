Obituaries

Sue Sawyer, Clinton

Sue Sawyer, age 83 of Clinton passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Meadowview Assisted Living with her family and caregivers by her side. Sue was born February 4, 1936 in Anderson County to the late Bill and Jennie Crawford. She was raised by her loving grandmother, Bertha Worthington due to her parents passing away while she was a young child. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and truly enjoyed cooking and serving meals for special occasions at the church. Throughout her life she loved quilting, cooking, and baking. Sue retired from the Anderson County School Systems as a cafeteria manager after approximately 38 years of service. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Ralph Sawyer and brother, Bobby Crawford.

She is survived by:

Children, Randy Sawyer & wife Geneva of Clinton; Pam Madden of Jefferson City; grandchildren, David Madden & wife Jamie of Albany, CA and Jonathan Madden & wife Rachael of Sharonville, OH; several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Tennova Hospice, Meadowview Senior Living, and her loving caregivers, Pat, Gail, Katherine, Henrietta, and Norma for the loving care given to Sue.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow with her grandsons, David Madden and Rev. Jonathan Madden officiating. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Friday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

