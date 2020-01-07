Featured

Body found in local Rockwood motel

UPDATE (11:06 AM): According to Chief Bill Stinnett of the Rockwood Police Department, the body was not found by an employee, but by individuals who were with the male. The person found dead is a white male in his mid-30’s.

A host of police cars, fire first responders, EMS and unmarked cars were seen at a local motel in Rockwood this morning. The reason we now know is that Rockwood Police, along with The District Attorney’s office are investigating the discovery of a man’s body found inside a room at The Rockwood Budget Motel this morning. The call came in around 8am after an employee noticed the person not responding and called authorities. The identity of the person, a white male, has not been released at this time. The rescue squad came and transported the body to The University of Tennessee Forensics Center for an autopsy. At this time, foul play is not suspected. We will update this story as more information is released.

