Obituaries

Kenneth (Ken) Ray James, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Kenneth (Ken) Ray James age 69 of Clinton, TN passes away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Ken was born March 5, 1950 to the late Arnold Wayne James and Etta Mae Trammell James in Clinton, TN. Ken was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Wallace Memorial Church in Knoxville, TN. Ken enjoys spending time with his family, he was a musician and guitar instructor for most of his life and he enjoyed golfing.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by; brother, Hubert “Bert” James; and sister, Bettye Lou James. Ken is survived by; brothers, Don James and Lili of Columbus, Ohio and Robert James and Rose of Franklin, Ohio.

Friends may visit with the James family on Saturday, January 11th from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN, with Rev. Mike Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in at the Woodhaven Cemetery in Claxton, TN. Condolences may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Ken Ray James.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

