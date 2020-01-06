Obituaries

James Darrell “JD” Sproles, Clinton

James Darrell “JD” Sproles, 91, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on January 1, 2020. Born on October 31, 1928 in Leitchfield, Kentucky to Maynard and Dalphie Sproles. He married his beloved wife, Christine Sowder Sproles on October 6, 1951. They were married 45 years before her passing in 1997. In August of 2006 he found love again and married Ruby Tudor Sproles. They shared a wonderful 13 years together. JD is survived by his wife Ruby Sproles, daughter Rhonda Morton (Steven), son Darrell Sproles (Janice), granddaughter Kristen Weigel (Stephen), great-grandchildren Nick and Maddie Weigel.

JD was a Korean war veteran. He served in the US Army. JD was a founding member and treasurer of the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad. He worked for the Knoxville Utility Board for 42 years. He worked as a red coat at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for 33 years. He was an assistant football coach at FOP for 5 years.

JD was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton. He loved serving with his friends in the kitchen on Wednesday nights. He enjoyed the fellowship in JC Newman’s Sunday school class.

JD was an avid sports fan. He loved Tennessee football and basketball.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Sunday at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with service to follow at 7pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Monday at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville for an 11 am interment.

