Eugene “Bud” Isbell, Norris

Eugene “Bud” Isbell, age 78, of Norris, peacefully went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born on March 4, 1941 to the late Link and Frankie Isbell. He was a member of Norris First Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, handyman and problem solver. Bud retired from TVA Norris Engineering Lab after 30 plus years for service and was a volunteer Firefighter for City of Norris. He was an avid fisherman, loyal ford customer, and the John Wayne of home repairs. He also enjoyed vintage cars, trucks and toys. A faithful servant of God, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a loyal friend. In addition to his parents, Bud is preceded in death by, beloved wives, Bennie Lou Stevens Isbell and Vonda “Bonnie” Parker Isbell.

He is survived by his beloved daughters, Elizabeth Anne Castleman and Marye Lou Hill and their families along with a host of wonderful friends and church family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9-11 am at the Norris First Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 11:00am with Pastor David Seiber officiating. Family and friends will go in the funeral procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery for Bud’s graveside service.

