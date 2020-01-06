Obituaries

Nancy Ruth Parks Knox, Kingston

Nancy Ruth Parks Knox, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home with her loving husband, T.J., and caregivers, Bobby & Annette Herrell at her side. Nancy was a retired secretary from the X-10 Nuclear Plant. She later went back to work at Roane Heart Center in the Cardiology Department. She enjoyed bird watching and loved her two pet cats, Max & Tub as if they were her family because she and T.J. were never blessed with children or siblings. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Parks & Gertie Lawson Parks.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 50 years, Thomas Jerry (T.J.) Knox of Kingston

Caregivers as well as special aunt & uncle, Annette & Bobby Herrell of Kingston

Special appreciation and heartfelt thanks go out to all the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Sweetwater and the staff at Quality Care, who were so kind and supportive during Nancy’s illness.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Reves Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow at Swan Pond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at dementiasociety.org. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

