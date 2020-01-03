Obituaries
Chester Steelman, Harriman
Mr. Chester Steelman, 79, Harriman passed away Thursday January 2, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church. Chester worked as a maintenance mechanic at K-25 for many years and retired from X-10. Chester loved working on old cars and stock car racing. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Laura Pugh Steelman. Three sisters. He is survived by wife: Mary Ramsey Steelman. Five brothers and sisters-in-law: Elmer & Diane Steelman, Sam & Teresa Steelman, James, Sheila Steelman, Jerry & Sheila Steelman, and Terry Steelman. Three sisters: Clara Mitchell, Jannette Norris, Paulet & husband Willie Aikens. ½ brother: Jason Steelman. Two ½ sister: Lisa Steelman and Patricia Brown. Special friend: William Daugherty. Numbers nieces, nephews and friends. And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. The graveside service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Steelman family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.