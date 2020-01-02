BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Samuel W. McCarter Jr, Kingston

Obituaries

Samuel W. McCarter Jr, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Samuel W. McCarter, Jr., age 83, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City.  He was born September 3, 1936 in Sevierville and was of the Baptist faith.  Sam retired after working 48 years as a superintendent for Ready Mix Concrete Company.  For leisure activities, he enjoyed camping and fishing.  He treasured spending time with his grand-kids and family.  Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel W. McCarter, Sr., & Carolyn Kate French McCarter; several brothers & sisters; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Edith & Lee Edward Richardson.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 54 years      Donna Richardson McCarter of Kingston

Son & Daughter-in-law      Mark & Cindy McCarter of Maryville

Daughters & Sons-in-law   Julie & Derick Jones of Lenoir City

                                              Beth & Brad Crosslin of Kingston

Grandchildren                    Mark Samuel McCarter, Marlee & Aubree Jones

Sister                                    Dottie Moody of Mascot

God-daughters                    Ciara Phillips & son, Tobias of Austin, TX

                                              Ariel Newton & husband, Tyler & daughter, Meredith of Knoxville

Special Friends                    Ed & Gwen Shipley of Lenoir City

Brothers-in-law                   Wayne Richardson & wife, Sandra of Rocky Top

                                              Mike Richardson of Knoxville

Several nieces, nephews and extended family members

A memorial gathering will be held 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: