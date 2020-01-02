Obituaries
Samuel W. McCarter Jr, Kingston
Samuel W. McCarter, Jr., age 83, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City. He was born September 3, 1936 in Sevierville and was of the Baptist faith. Sam retired after working 48 years as a superintendent for Ready Mix Concrete Company. For leisure activities, he enjoyed camping and fishing. He treasured spending time with his grand-kids and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel W. McCarter, Sr., & Carolyn Kate French McCarter; several brothers & sisters; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Edith & Lee Edward Richardson.
SURVIVORS
Loving wife of 54 years Donna Richardson McCarter of Kingston
Son & Daughter-in-law Mark & Cindy McCarter of Maryville
Daughters & Sons-in-law Julie & Derick Jones of Lenoir City
Beth & Brad Crosslin of Kingston
Grandchildren Mark Samuel McCarter, Marlee & Aubree Jones
Sister Dottie Moody of Mascot
God-daughters Ciara Phillips & son, Tobias of Austin, TX
Ariel Newton & husband, Tyler & daughter, Meredith of Knoxville
Special Friends Ed & Gwen Shipley of Lenoir City
Brothers-in-law Wayne Richardson & wife, Sandra of Rocky Top
Mike Richardson of Knoxville
Several nieces, nephews and extended family members
A memorial gathering will be held 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.