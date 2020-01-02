Obituaries

Samuel W. McCarter Jr, Kingston

Samuel W. McCarter, Jr., age 83, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City. He was born September 3, 1936 in Sevierville and was of the Baptist faith. Sam retired after working 48 years as a superintendent for Ready Mix Concrete Company. For leisure activities, he enjoyed camping and fishing. He treasured spending time with his grand-kids and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Samuel W. McCarter, Sr., & Carolyn Kate French McCarter; several brothers & sisters; mother-in-law & father-in-law, Edith & Lee Edward Richardson.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 54 years Donna Richardson McCarter of Kingston

Son & Daughter-in-law Mark & Cindy McCarter of Maryville

Daughters & Sons-in-law Julie & Derick Jones of Lenoir City

Beth & Brad Crosslin of Kingston

Grandchildren Mark Samuel McCarter, Marlee & Aubree Jones

Sister Dottie Moody of Mascot

God-daughters Ciara Phillips & son, Tobias of Austin, TX

Ariel Newton & husband, Tyler & daughter, Meredith of Knoxville

Special Friends Ed & Gwen Shipley of Lenoir City

Brothers-in-law Wayne Richardson & wife, Sandra of Rocky Top

Mike Richardson of Knoxville

Several nieces, nephews and extended family members

A memorial gathering will be held 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

