Obituaries

Virginia Tilley, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Virginia Tilley, age 96 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. Virginia was a member of Post Oak Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. She enjoyed basketball and enjoyed playing in her teenage years.

She is preceded in death by her Husband, Floyd Tilley; Daughter, Lillian Ann Tilley; Grandchildren, Chad Aric Ferguson, Lillian Ann Bell, & Jonathan Caleb Bell; Parents, William (Willie B.) Newman & Annie Hester Robison Newman; Son-in-law, Thomas Jackson Bell, Brother, Edward Newman; Sisters, Agnes McKeehan, Beatrice “Tot” Lane, & Jewell Graves.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Esther Tilley Bell of Kingston, TN, Charlene Tilley Ferguson (Larry) of Harriman, TN, Debbie Tilley Franklin (Jim) of Rockwood, TN Son: Larry S. Tilley (Kathy) of Kingston, TN Grandchildren: Jenna Harp (Dan) of Harriman, TN, Tiffany Chambers (Joey) of Washington, DC, Alisha Franklin of Knoxville, TN, Sarah Tilley of Kingston, TN, Ben Franklin (Ashley) of Spring City, TN, Katie Franklin (Cody) of Knoxville, TN Savannah Tilley of Kingston, TN Great Grandchildren: Romi Bell (Ryan), Caleb Bell, Liam Chambers, & Wyatt Chambers, Mia, Adalynn & Paislee Great Great Grandchild: Christian Reddish Sisters: Myrtle Nix of Sweetwater, TN, Eva Payne of Niota, TN Brother: Richard Newman (Nina) of Niota, TN Several nieces and nephews Special niece: Lucille Kirkland (Referd)

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. The Funeral Service will follow from the Chapel at 7:00pm with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Interment will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00am in the Edgemon Cemetery, Ten Mile, TN. The family requests memorials be made to Charity of Choice or flowers. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Virginia Tilley.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

