Obituaries

Julia Hope Leach Portwood, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Julia Hope Leach Portwood, age 83, of Kingston, went home to be with her Lord Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 22, 1936 in Devonia to the late Charles Henry & Audrey Faye Crenshaw Leach. She is also preceded in death by daughter, Teresa Seals; son, Tim Crass; brother, Larry Leach.

Julia was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School and furthered her education, receiving an Associates’s degree in Nursing. She worked many years as an L.P.N., at Oak Ridge Hospital in the I.C.U. She had also worked as a supervisor at Anderson County Nursing Home. After retirement, she worked for The Copy Center in Kingston. Julia was a founding member of Grace Community Church in Kingston. She enjoyed fishing, knitting, crocheting, and making crafts. She was a member of the F.C.E.C., Kingston Chapter.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 49 years

Lewis E. Portwood of Kingston

Sons & Daughters-in-law

Richard (Rick) & Sherry Crass of Oak Ridge

Dana & Tammy Crass of Kingston

Grandchildren

Heather Born, Justin Crass, Holly Lowe, and Jimmy Seals

3 Great-grandchildren

Brother

Eddie Alan Leach of Kingston

Sister-in-law

Loretta Dishman & husband, Kyle of Kingston

Brother-in-law

Boyd Portwood of Parrotsville

Several extended family members and special friends

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Grace Community Church with funeral service following at 7:00 p.m., in the church sanctuary with Interim Pastor, Rev. Paul Lloyd, Rev. Ron Stansill & Pastor, Rev. LeGrand Lamb presiding. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton. The family request memorials be made to Grace Community Church, 438 W. Race Street, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

