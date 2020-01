Obituaries

Ernie Burress, Clinton

Ernie Burress, age 72 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 25, 2019 at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. At Ernie’s request, no suits wear tie-dyed, UT Orange, or anything to do with Grateful Dead attire.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

