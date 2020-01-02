Community

Jerry C. Singleton, Coalfield

Jerry has served with the Harriman Police Department, the Rockwood Police Department, the Roane County Sheriff’s Department, the Kingston Police Department and was currently serving on the Fairfield Glade Police Department

Officer Jerry C. Singleton, age 52, of Coalfield, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. He was a member of Mossy Grove Baptist Church and Southgate Lodge #569 F&AM. Jerry was a 1985 graduate of Coalfield High School and had a career in law enforcement spanning more than 30 years. Jerry served in the United States Army as an MP before returning home to serve as a police officer. Over the years Jerry has served with the Harriman Police Department, the Rockwood Police Department, the Roane County Sheriff’s Department, the Kingston Police Department and was currently serving on the Fairfield Glade Police Department.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Jimmie Lou Singleton. His son: Jerry C. Singleton, II. And his wife: Francine Sexton Singleton. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Corey and Brooke Singleton. His grandson: Cage Singleton. Along with a host of other family, friends, loved ones and brother and sisters of the law enforcement community.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM in the gymnasium of Roane State Community College. Masonic service will be held at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Jim Disney and Rev. Corey Jones officiating. Graveside services will be Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM Davis Cemetery in Coalfield. In honor of Jerry’s late son, J.C., the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Singleton family.

A Press Release From Chief Michael Williams of the Fairfield Glade Police Department:

“It is with great sadness that the Fairfield Glade Police Department announces the death of Officer Jerry Singleton of the Fairfield Glade Police Department. Officer Singleton passed away during his shift on December 31, 2019 of apparent natural causes. He was a dedicated Law Enforcement Officer who served in law enforcement for over 30 years. He worked for the Harriman Police Department, Kingston Police Department, Rockwood Police Department, and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office prior to working with the Fairfield Glade Police Department. Officer Singleton began working in Fairfield Glade Police Department in May of 2019.

Officer Singleton, age 52 served many decades as a public servant. This is an extremely tough day for our department. Jerry was liked by all and he had the ability to connect with everyone. “Officer Singleton died while serving and this is what he loved to do”. Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later time. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

