Obituaries

Bethel Ray Poston Jr, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bethel Ray Poston Jr. age 82 of Kingston, TN passed away December 28, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. Bethel Poston is a product of the Oak Ridge school system. He and his wife Carol (Nussmeyer) started first grade in Oak Ridge and graduated from ORHS. After attending Vanderbilt and UT colleges, Bethel moved to Kingston where he and Carol raised three sons. He opened Poston & Company, a retail furniture and appliance store at Kingston in 1958 and expanded into Crossville, Rockwood, Oak Ridge and Harriman. After forty years Bethel sold businesses to Greer’s Furniture. For the last ten years, he has been with Fowlers Furniture in corporate management as a buyer and later as a marketing manager. After retiring from Fowlers 2009 he was asked by The Buying Giant (aka Tennessee Buying Group) to become their Executive Director and just recently retired. Bethel started TBG in 1987. He also developed several other retail businesses such as; a group of Liquidation Outlet stores, a Laundromat and Dry Cleaners. Along with his wife, they opened a Fabric Store and were active partners in Pennybacker House Restaurant in Kingston. He has served as president of the Roane County Chamber, the Kingston Jaycees and the Kingston Business Association. As Chamber president, he was involved in setting up Roane County’s Industrial Development Board, including the hiring of the Executive Director and oversight of the first year of operation. Later he served as Treasurer on the IDB for over twenty years. Bethel lobbied to locate a Community College in Roane County and served on Roane State’s Management & Supervision Advisory Committee. He ran for Roane County Executive (mayor), although not elected, he traveled all over Roane County and Oak Ridge becoming acquainted with a bunch of people throughout the area. Upon retirement, he had the time to pursue freelance writing, something he had always enjoyed.

In lieu of flowers, we request making a contribution in Bethel’s name to the First Baptist Church of Kingston, TN Building Fund.

Bethel is survived by his wife of 64 years Carol Poston, sons Barry Poston (Judy) of Charlotte, NC, Bryan Poston (Tonda) of Olathe, KS, grandchildren Bethel Ray “Bubba” Poston IV, Stephanie Kostreva, Shelly Ritter, Brady Poston, Brannon Poston and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Bethel Ray “Buddy” III (Faye)

The family will receive friends 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Kingston. Funeral at 2:00 pm with Reverend Jody McLoud and Reverend Dale Darley officiating. Burial will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Poston Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

