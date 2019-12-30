Obituaries

Reba A. Monday, Clinton

Reba A. Monday, age 87, of Clinton, passed away on December 28, 2019 in Kingston, TN after a short illness. She was born on June 4, 1932 in Briceville, Tennessee and was a long time Oak Ridge business woman. She is preceded in death by her husband of many years, Russell Monday, parents Dester and Mossie Cox Sharp, Daughters Mary Ann Johnson, Debbie Johnson, and Linda Monday Blair; Brother, Joe Sharp and sister Mary Sue Jenkins. She is survived by son Donald (Donnie) Knight and wife Carol of Clinton,. Daughters Brenda Monday Roach of Clinton, and Sheila Monday McClure and husband Jim of Kingston, brothers Edward Sharp of Clinton and James (Jim) Sharp of Dayton, Ohio; nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and Nephews.

Graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on 2:00pm December 31, 2019 with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating.

You may also view Reba’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

