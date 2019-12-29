BBBTV12

Home / Featured / Death near Roane State being investigated as possible Homicide

Featured

Death near Roane State being investigated as possible Homicide

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

Rockwood Police, along with The TBI, and assistance from The 9th Judicial District Attorney Generals Office, are investigating the death of a female  found in Apartment 205 at The Courtney Square Apartments near Roane State Community College Saturday night. Although not a lot of details have been released, a person of interest, a man who knew the woman, is being  questioned about her death. The body was transported from the scene by Roane County Rescue Squad personnel around 10pm Saturday and taken to The University of Tennessee Forensic Center for an autopsy. As soon as more details are released, we will pass it along to you.

Tagged ,

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: