Death near Roane State being investigated as possible Homicide

Rockwood Police, along with The TBI, and assistance from The 9th Judicial District Attorney Generals Office, are investigating the death of a female found in Apartment 205 at The Courtney Square Apartments near Roane State Community College Saturday night. Although not a lot of details have been released, a person of interest, a man who knew the woman, is being questioned about her death. The body was transported from the scene by Roane County Rescue Squad personnel around 10pm Saturday and taken to The University of Tennessee Forensic Center for an autopsy. As soon as more details are released, we will pass it along to you.

