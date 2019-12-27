Obituaries

William “Bill” Goldston Jr, Harriman

William “Bill” Goldston Jr. age 76 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on August 15th, 1943 in Harriman. He was of the Baptist Faith. Bill was also a member of the South Gate Masonic Lodge F & AM #569. He owned and operated Goldston’s Wrecker Service in Harriman for over 40 years. He was a former police officer for Rockwood Police Dept. & Harriman Police Dept. where he served as Assistant Chief. He was preceded in death by his Daughter: Tammy Goldston; Father: William Goldston; Mother & Step-Father: Violet & James Bowling; Grandparents: Elmer & Bessie Swicegood.

He is survived by:

Wife of 56 years: Carolyn Goldston of Harriman, TN

Daughter: Holly Davidson (Cory) of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Wyatt Moore of Harriman, TN

Hayle McAbee (Ty) of Cookeville, TN

Will Davidson of Harriman, TN

Special Aunt: Artie Farmer of Tamarac, FL

Special Cousin: Buddy Farmer of Tamarac, FL

Step-sister: Barbara Ann Murphy of Harriman, TN

And many other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28th from 4:00-6:00pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Masonic Service will follow at 6:00pm conducted by the Southgate Lodge #569 and then funeral service will follow with Rev. Greg Kelly Officiating. Graveside and interment service will be on Sunday, December 29th at 2:00pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Riverside Baptist Church Family Life Center, PO Box 811 in Harriman, TN 37748.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William “Bill” Goldston Jr.

