Juan Coral, Oliver Springs

Juan Coral, age 81, of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 19, 1938 in Huancayo, Peru-South America. He moved to the states in his early 20’s and worked for over 30 years as a banquet waiter at various hotels in Washington, DC. He was also a member of Local No. 25 in Washington, DC. Juan loved spending time with his family and was an avid reader of Geography. Preceded in death by his parents, Juan Manuel Coral Sinarhua & Luisa Borja Tenicela Coral; brother, Jorge and a set of twins consisting of a brother & sister.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 49 years Rosa Coral of Oliver Springs

Daughter & Son-in-law Edith & Dewayne Johnson of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren Danielle and Michelle of Oliver Springs

Sisters Edy and Nelly, both of Peru

Many extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, December 27, 2019, in the chapel of Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis & Pastor Rev. Garvan Walls officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Christus. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

