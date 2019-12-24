Featured

Accident claims the life of a Morgan County man

A two vehicle accident in Roane County last Thursday claimed the life of a Morgan County man and left two others injured. The report released this morning states a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero driven by 66-year-old Imogene Hamby of Harriman was attempting to turn out of Elverton Primitive Baptist Church onto Highway 61 when he pulled into the path of and collided with an oncoming 2003 Mercury Mountaineer operated by 22-year-old Gregory Burgio of Harriman. A passenger in the Alero, 69-year-old Ellis Hamby of Wartburg, was killed. Burgio and Imogene Hamby were both hurt. Burgio was charged with driving on a suspended license.

