Carolyn Reed Neal, Kingston

Carolyn Reed Neal, 67, of Kingston, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Carolyn was a 1970 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She was of the Christian faith. She was a nature lover who thoroughly enjoyed gardening, reading, caring for her cats, and taking unexpected getaways with her family. She was the most loving, caring, and devoted mother and grandmother to her daughter and two grandchildren. Carolyn will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Ressie Davis Reed and her father, John Hubert Reed. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Joe Griffith (Kingston); Grandchildren, Joseph and Shelby Griffith (Kingston); Sisters, Judy Parsons (Oak Ridge), Kym Reed (Kingston); Nieces, Tanya (Keith) Sidwell (Crossville), Tracy Lloyd (Oak Ridge).

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Memory of Carolyn Neal, to the Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Neal Family.

