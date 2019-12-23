Obituaries

Mary Hensley Mathis, Harriman

Ms. Mary Hensley Mathis, age 88 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston. Mary worked at Burlington Hosiery Mill in Harriman for over 25 years. She volunteered as a pink lady at Harriman Hospital and later Roane Medical Center. Mary was very active in the Harriman Garden Club and loved working in her flower gardens while tending to her many plants and flowers. She was a loving mother loved the Lord, attended First Baptist Church faithfully, and loved helping and encouraging others. She is preceded her in death by husband: Clayton Mathis. Son: David Mathis. Daughter: Karen Mathis. Parents: Theodore Hensley and Lillie Mae Hensley Burgess. Brother: Carl Hensley. Sister: Betty Fritts. She is survived by her son: Gary Mathis. And several relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be at First Baptist Church in Kingston Sunday December 29 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Dale Darley officiating.

A special thanks to Jamestowne Assisted Living and Covenat Hopice for their care, compassion, and love. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 2000, Boone NC 28607. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Mathis family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

