Obituaries

Ruby Evelyn Davis, Knoxville (formerly of Clinton)

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ruby Evelyn Davis, age 81 of Knoxville formerly of Clinton passed away at her residence on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Throughout her life she loved gardening, growing flowers, quilting, studying and watching the weather, listening to all kinds of music, and the encyclopedia.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard M Davis; parents, Kelly & Ethel Slover; children, Stephen H. Davis, Lisa R. Champion, and Charles E. Davis; siblings, Mary Ruth Fox, Betty Pickrell, Bernice Varner, Hazel Disney, Edna Norman, Claretta Davis, J.D. Slover; granddaughter, Rachael Rhyne;

She is survived by:

Daughter, Glori & husband Gordon Bright; sister, Linda & husband James Lindsay; son-in-law, Terry Champion; granddaughter, Hannah Champion & husband Aaron Taylor; great-granddaughter, Halo Champion Taylor; grandchildren, Noah & Gracie Davis; grandchildren’s mother & stepfather, Mary & Chuck Miller; grandson, Joshua Bright; great Grandsons, Brandon Everett & Justin Dillard; many special nieces and nephews, including Janice Hughes and Eddie Varner.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Randy Troutman officiating. The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Friday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

