Charles Gaddis, Oliver Springs

Mr. Charles Gaddis age 82 of Oliver Springs passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. He was an Assistant Department Head at Martin Marietta (ORNL) for 20 years and a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Olen and Hazel Elrod Gaddis, and one brother, Earnest Gaddis of Alaska.

Charles is survived by his wife, Joan Renner Gaddis, son, Don Gaddis of Oliver Springs, sisters, Sue McCormick and Bernice Beckus both of Kentucky and several nieces, nephews and friends.

At his request, there will be no services.

To leave a note for Charles’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

