Maurice P. Greif, Rockwood

Maurice P. Greif, age 95 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019. He was born on March 11th, 1924 in Nashville, TN. Maurice was a Navy veteran, serving four years from 1942-1946 during WW2 serving as a Parachute Rigger, attaining First Class. He got married in January of 1950 to Carolyn Bernard in Nashville, TN. Later they moved to Rockwood in September of 1950 where they were joint owners of Bernard’s Store until its closing in March of 1992. He was a member of the Temple Beth El in Knoxville for over 60 years. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years: Carolyn Bernard; Parents: Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Phineas Greif & also mother and father in law, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bernard; Brothers-in-law: Dr. Jack A Bernard, Harold S. Bernard, Dr. Stanley Bernard.

He is survived by:

Daughter: Linda Greif Zimmerman of Atoka, TN

Son: Edward B. Greif of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Kelli Adele Zimmerman of Memphis, TN

Zachary wife (Ashton) Zimmerman of Memphis, TN

Sister in Laws: Margie Landau of Dallas, TX

Ann Bernard of Nashville, TN

And many nieces & nephews, and great nieces & nephews.

The family will be having a graveside service at the New Jewish cemetery in Knoxville Tn on Sunday Dec. 22nd,2019 at 12pm. Visitation will be Sunday Dec. 22nd, 2019 from 4-7pm at Evans Mortuary.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bernard-Greif Scholarship Fund at RSCC, donations can be made to the Roane State Foundation 276 Patton Ln, Harriman, TN 37748 or online at roanestate.edu/foundation, Rotary Dictionary Project, RYLA Project, and Temple Beth EL Sisterhood Floral Fund. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Maurice P. Greif.

