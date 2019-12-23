Obituaries

Linda Denise Weaver-Green, Clinton

Linda Denise Weaver-Green, age 61 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence. Linda was member of Asbury United Methodist Church. For many years Linda worked at Food City and Community Action in Clinton. She is preceded in death by her mother, Grace Weaver and brother, Jerry Weaver.

She is survived by:

Husband………. James Green

Children…………. Yok Weaver

Lycosta Weaver-Atwater

Echelle Weaver

Step Children… Stacy Green Justice

Jason Green

Grandchildren… Damaujah Weaver-Atwater

Hannah Crace

Rishon Bright

Myles Weaver

Jailie Rodd

Loila Weaver-Atwater

Adelin Weaver

Step Grandchildren. Emily & Husband Andrew Gonzalez

Lucas Justice & Elijah Justice

Sisters……….. Bonnie Weaver and Lisa Weaver

Brother………… Terry Weaver

The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

