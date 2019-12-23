Obituaries
Linda Denise Weaver-Green, Clinton
Linda Denise Weaver-Green, age 61 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence. Linda was member of Asbury United Methodist Church. For many years Linda worked at Food City and Community Action in Clinton. She is preceded in death by her mother, Grace Weaver and brother, Jerry Weaver.
She is survived by:
Husband………. James Green
Children…………. Yok Weaver
Lycosta Weaver-Atwater
Echelle Weaver
Step Children… Stacy Green Justice
Jason Green
Grandchildren… Damaujah Weaver-Atwater
Hannah Crace
Rishon Bright
Myles Weaver
Jailie Rodd
Loila Weaver-Atwater
Adelin Weaver
Step Grandchildren. Emily & Husband Andrew Gonzalez
Lucas Justice & Elijah Justice
Sisters……….. Bonnie Weaver and Lisa Weaver
Brother………… Terry Weaver
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com