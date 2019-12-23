Obituaries

Walter Kenneth “Kenny” Nichols, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Walter Kenneth “Kenny” Nichols, age 68 of Harriman passed away Saturday December 21, 2019 Sunday December 22, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Faith Primitive Baptist Church where he played the piano and taught Sunday School. Kenny was an avid race fan.

He is preceded in death by his father: Walther Nichols Brother: Keith Nichols. Sister: Mary Lou Nichols.

He is survived by his wife: Carmen Collins Nichols. Son: Bo Nichols. Daughter: Kerrie Smith. Mother: Algie Bryant Nichols Brother: Danny Nichols. Grandson: Anaken Elijah Nichols.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM with Bro. Bill Brown officiating. Graveside services will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood. Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Nichols family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

