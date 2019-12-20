Obituaries

Charles Williams, Clinton

Charles Williams, age 79 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 5, 1940 to the late Paul and Myrtle Reed Williams in Clinton. He was a woodworker who also enjoyed fishing and working on trucks. Charles was a member of Island Home Baptist Church. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: wife, Wilma Jean Williams; brother, JC Williams; sister, Mary Ann Sims; and daughter, Imogene Williams.

Survived by: wife, Barbara Williams; children, Darrell Williams, Jodie Dean; grandchildren, Junior Williams, Rhonda Williams, Charles Tyler Goodwin, Kayla Goodwin, Casey Dean, Sam Dean; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Jeremiah, Hunter, Levi, Sadie, Sawyer, Evelyn; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. James Hammock officiating. Graveside service will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1pm at Hillvale Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

