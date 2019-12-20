Featured

Riggs Chapel Road Re-opens after 9 months of work

Featured, News

Riggs Chapel Road in Harriman. (Photo courtesy of Roane County Highway Department).

Riggs Chapel Road in Harriman, the section between Harriman and Snow Lane, is back open to thru traffic after about 9 months. Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson contacted the station late yesterday and said the road is back open in time for Christmas. The road was shut down in mid-February after torrential rainfall caused a major slide over the roadway which eventually shut it down. The road opened up yesterday at 3 pm but Ferguson says that you still need to use caution thru the area that was being worked on as it is a 15 mph speed limit for a short distance because it is still gravel in that area as the asphalt plant is shut down for the winter. Ferguson also wanted to thank all the agencies and the contractor who helped get the work done, and especially the patience of all the residents on the north end that had to go the long route to Harriman. The road will need to be shut down for a short time in March or April to allow for the paving work to be completed once the asphalt plant re-opens.

Dennis Ferguson inspects the work that was just completed on Riggs Chapel Road in Harriman. (Photo courtesy of Roane County Highway Department)

After months of construction, Jeff Stevens from Collier Engineering and Road Superintendent Ferguson just completed the final inspection of Riggs Chapel and it is now open for travel. (Photo Courtesy of Roane County Highway Department)

Tagged Riggs Chapel