Linda Denise Weaver-Green, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Linda Denise Weaver-Green, age 61 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence.  Linda was member of Asbury United Methodist Church.  For many years Linda worked at Food City and Community Action in Clinton.  She is preceded in death by her mother, Grace Weaver and brother, Jerry Weaver. 

She is survived by:

Husband……….        James Green

Children………….      Yok Weaver

                                    Lycosta Weaver-Atwater

                                    Echelle Weaver

Step Children…       Stacy Green Justice

                                    Jason Green

Grandchildren…     Damaujah Weaver-Atwater

                                    Hannah Crace

                                    Rishon Bright

                                    Myles Weaver

                                    Jailie Rodd

                                    Loila Weaver-Atwater

                                    Adelin Weaver

Step Grandchildren.          Emily & Husband Andrew Gonzalez

                                                Lucas Justice & Elijah Justice

Sisters………..            Bonnie Weaver and Lisa Weaver

Brother…………        Terry Weaver

The family will have a Celebration of Life Service held at Asbury United Methodist Church and the time will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. 

