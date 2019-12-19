Featured

The Passing of a Legend: Maurice Grief passes away at 95

It is with a heavy heart that we pass on the news that Rockwood Legend, Maurice P. Grief passed away last night. Maurice was 95-years-old and a huge supporter of Rockwood High School athletics. The press box at Civitan Field was named in honor of Maurice for his 57 plus years of service as the “Voice of Rockwood” upon his retirement from those services.

First responders from Rockwood Police and EMS arrived at Grief’s home just after 11pm last night to find him unresponsive. He was taken to Roane Medical Center by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Evans Mortuary in Rockwood will be handling the services of Grief and will announce his services at a later time.

