E-Jay Thermo to Build New 35,000 sf Facility in Roane County

(L-R): Bob Kite, Roane County Industrial Development Board; Justin Snow, Roane Alliance VP of Economic Development; Robert Sitterson, E-Jay Thermo President; Ken Youngblood; David Youngblood, E-Jay Thermo Managing Partner; Pam May, Roane Alliance President/CEO; Ron Woody, Roane County Executive; Jim Palmer, Roane County Industrial Development Board Chair; David Webb, Roane County Industrial Development Board Vice Chair.

ROANE COUNTY, TN. – The Roane County Industrial Development Board (RCIDB) and Roane County leaders gathered today with E-Jay Thermo to celebrate the groundbreaking at their future home in Roane Regional Business and Technology Park (RRBTP).

Currently renting a location in Loudon County, E-Jay Thermo ‘supports the metals industry with superior materials and tools for a multitude of casting processes’ according to their website at www.ejaythermo.com.

“Establishing a manufacturing facility in Roane County is particularly thrilling for me, as I grew up on the west side (Roane County) of Oak Ridge,” said E-Jay Thermo President Robert Sitterson. “I’ve enjoyed a career in manufacturing in the greater Knoxville area for the last 25 years, so to be breaking ground on a new manufacturing facility that will be so close to my home is very special to me and my family. We are extremely excited to be bringing good manufacturing opportunities to Roane County. This new facility will dramatically increase E- Jay’s capacity and capabilities for the markets we serve.”

“E-Jay Thermo is only nine months old,” said E-Jay Thermo Managing Partner David Youngblood. “Building this facility represents the result of exceptional effort and performance by our employees as well as great support from our customers, suppliers, and partners. In partnership with the Roane County Industrial Development Board, we are building E-Jay’s long-term home and providing a platform to expand and grow.”

Following proposals and plan submissions, E-Jay Thermo purchased six acres in RRBTP on Sam Rayburn Parkway, following RCIDB’s unanimous support. A new 35,000 s/f manufacturing facility will be constructed on the site that provides around 15 jobs currently. Building plans have been finalized and approved, with construction to begin as soon as possible. Justin Snow, Vice President of Economic Development, Roane Alliance, and Jake Greear, Project Manager, McGill and Associates have been working with E-Jay Thermo representatives for months to help make this happen.

“As the Chairman of the Roane County IDB I am excited that E-Jay Thermo chose Roane County to call home,” said Chairman Jim Palmer, RCIDB. “This is an opportunity for Roane County to sell property in RRBTP while also supporting a successful existing industry that has plans to expand and grow, creating additional jobs for our community.”

“It has been a pleasure getting to know Robert and David over the past several months, working to not only ensure every aspect of their project was successful but to also accommodate their quick timeline,” said Snow. “I cannot express enough how excited I am that E-Jay Thermo chose to invest and build their new manufacturing facility here in Roane County and I look forward to continuing to work with their team to ensure their long-term growth and expansion efforts are successful.”

“Working with Roane Alliance’s Justin Snow made the entire process much easier, which was so important to us when making our decision because we wanted to select our site and build our facility quickly,” added Youngblood. “We are thrilled to be moving into Roane County and to build E-Jay Thermo’s long term home with an ability to grow and expand over time,”

The Roane Allianc e’ mission is to create an environment and a unified voice that promotes job creation, economic development, enhanced quality of life, education, and workforce. To learn more about the Alliance and its partners, please call 865.376.2093 or visit www.roanealliance.org and www.roaneecd.com.

