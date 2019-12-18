Obituaries

Barbara L. Freeman, Caryville

Barbara L. Freeman, age 87 of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton. Barbara was born on August 24, 1932 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Shelby Karo and Mattie Andrews Hill. She was a member of Lake View Baptist Church in Caryville. Barbara enjoyed camping, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her friends and family. In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Freeman, brother: John Calvin Hill, baby brother: Little T, and sister: Mary Wilson.

Sons Joe Freeman and Bonnie Lou of Briceville

George Freeman and Vickie of Caryville

Daughters Angela Freeman Beach and Terry of Jacksboro

Margie Miles and Shane of Jacksboro

Sister Maude Riggs

Grandchildren: Travis Freeman and April, Lance Freeman and Melissa, Chad Freeman and Paige, Logan Smith, and Brandon Beach

Great Grandchildren: Hannah Freeman, Leah Freeman, Chloe Freeman, Ansley Freeman, Charlee Freeman, Josie Freeman, and Maverick Freeman

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Janet Webb for her loving care.

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, December 19, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 pm Wednesday, December 19, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Freeman and Rev. Roger Stanley officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton, Tennessee on Thursday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 am for the graveside service.

