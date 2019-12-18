Obituaries

Geary Quinn McPeters, of Oak Ridge

July 10, 1955 ~ December 5, 2019 (age 64)

Mr. Geary Quinn McPeters, age 64, of Oak Ridge, passed away on December 5, 2019.

Preceded in death by his Mother, Helen Christine Briggs Adcock, Father, Gilbert Roland McPeters, Sr., brothers, Gilbert Roland Jr. (Sonny/Gil), and brother, Terry Lynn McPeters.

Preceded in his death, his ex-wife and mother of his five children, Anita McPeters to whom he was married to about twenty years.

He was the father of five children and was a grandfather.

Survived by his two sons Terrence McPeters and Jerry Aurthor McPeters, his three daughters, Julie McPeters, Rebecca McPeters , and Leah McPeters. Survived by brother Jerry Glenn McPeters, sister Sandra Kay McPeters Hodge, step-father Sammie Ray Adcock, and step-brother Gregory Allen Adcock. He leaves behind a long term relationship with his girlfriend Joan Jaynes

The family received friends on Saturday, December 14, 201,9 from 10-11 am Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Graveside services followed in the Flatfork Cemetery, Wartburg, TN

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Geary Quinn McPeters.

