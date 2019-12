Obituaries

Alice Lynn Benton Bryner, Knoxville

Mrs. Alice Lynn Benton Bryner, age 58, a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born December 27, 1960 in Jacksonville, Florida. Alice was a retired accountant in the marine manufacturing industry and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. She was preceded in death by her mother, Irma Russ Benton Hines; grandmother, Clara Russ Benton; and sister, Mary Menita Bumgarner.

Survivors include:

Son: David Bryner & wife, Brittany

Daughter: Shannon Rae Bryner

5 Grandchildren

Special Friends: Dr. John and Barbara Whittaker

Rob Yaw

Graveside services and interment will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery – John Sevier, 2200 E. Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920, with full military honors by the Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy.

