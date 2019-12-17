BBBTV12

Johnnie Mack Murray, Lake City

Obituaries

Johnnie Mack Murray, age 69 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence. Johnnie was born on March 2, 1950 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Robert F. and Dorothy Mounce Murray. Johnnie attended Mountain View Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, 4 wheeling, spending time with his kids and grandkids, and loved his dogs.

In addition to his parents, Johnnie Mack is preceded in death by his sister: Mildred Murray, Mary “Sally” Slover, and Shirley Jean Foust. 

Survivors:Daughter                         Angie Davis of LaFollette                                       Latasha Lowhorn of North Zulch, TX                                       Anita Marie Murray and special friend Larry Daugherty Jr. of Lake City  Grandchildren                  Megan Davis                                       Carisa Sharp                                       Austin, Kaleb, and Parker Lowhorn  Sisters                            Alma McCreary of Lake City                                       Dora “Crickett” Foster and Jim of Lake City                                       Karen Sue O’Dell of Jackson, GA  Mothers of his children    Bonnie Vowell                                      Juanita Murray  Great Grandchildren        Josie Kay Lowhorn                                      Paige Herrell And a host of other relatives and friends.  

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault and Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery – Cambria Hollow for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

