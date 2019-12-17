Obituaries

Johnnie Mack Murray, Lake City

Johnnie Mack Murray, age 69 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence. Johnnie was born on March 2, 1950 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Robert F. and Dorothy Mounce Murray. Johnnie attended Mountain View Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, 4 wheeling, spending time with his kids and grandkids, and loved his dogs.

In addition to his parents, Johnnie Mack is preceded in death by his sister: Mildred Murray, Mary “Sally” Slover, and Shirley Jean Foust.

Survivors:Daughter Angie Davis of LaFollette Latasha Lowhorn of North Zulch, TX Anita Marie Murray and special friend Larry Daugherty Jr. of Lake City Grandchildren Megan Davis Carisa Sharp Austin, Kaleb, and Parker Lowhorn Sisters Alma McCreary of Lake City Dora “Crickett” Foster and Jim of Lake City Karen Sue O’Dell of Jackson, GA Mothers of his children Bonnie Vowell Juanita Murray Great Grandchildren Josie Kay Lowhorn Paige Herrell And a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault and Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery – Cambria Hollow for an 11:00 AM graveside service.



