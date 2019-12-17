Obituaries

Patricia (Patsy) Marie Blanchard, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Patricia (Patsy) Marie Blanchard, age 65, of Kingston, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Renaissance Terrace in Harriman. She was born June 6, 1954 in Fayetteville, Tennessee. She was a member of Impact Church in Kingston and was loved by many and always considered to have a huge heart. She enjoyed dancing with her dogs, listening to the oldies & contemporary Christian music. Patsy was an avid reader and loved studying Gods word, gardening and cooking. She had worked as a receptionist and secretary at various churches for most of her life between here and Michigan. She had worked for Newaygo Health Department in White Cloud, Michigan, First Baptist of Kingston, West Hills Presbyterian Church in Harriman, Disciple of Christ in Fremont, Michigan and also worked 2 seasons as manager of Mackinac Island Wildlife Company in Michigan. Preceded in death by her husband, David Earl; father, Byron Blanchard; brother, Michael Blanchard.

SURVIVORS

Sons

Timothy Earl & Justin Earl, both of Kingston

Loving Mother

Virginia Blanchard of Kingston

Brothers

David Blanchard & wife, June of Kingston

Wade Blanchard of Kingston

Special Friends

Debbie Guffey Smith of Kingston

Cassie Chancey of Harriman

Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Burnette officiating. Private burial will take place at Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

