Obituaries

Willie E. Carroll, Devonia

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Willie E. Carroll, age 72, a resident of Devonia, passed away, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home while surrounded by his loving family.

Willie was born April 16, 1947 in Anderson County, TN. He was a lifelong resident of Devonia.

Mr. Carroll was a coalminer, gardener, farmer, and coon hunter. He also loved four wheeling, his pets: Foxy, Smokey, and Sugar, and most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Sammie and Hazel Carroll; by a grandchild, Baby McKamey; by siblings: James Carroll, Rozella Carroll, Medella Lowe, Houston Carroll and by brothers-in-law: Reafus Bunch and Ed Lowe.

Willie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Fredia Carroll; by a daughter, Karen Sue Carroll McKamey, Devonia; by a granddaughter, Katelyn Sue McKamey; by brothers: Dolphus Carroll and wife, Carolyn Sue of Wartburg, and Herbie Carroll and wife, Teresa and Kaylee “Kayla” of Devonia; by a sister, Omer Bunch of Stephens; by a son-in-law, Ronnie McKamey; by special friends: Robert York, Keith York, JD and Sandra Carroll, Braxton McKinney, Will Morrison, Donna Bunch and by several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends, Wedneday, December 18, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Kenny Bunch officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Phillips Cemetery in Devonia. Mr. Carroll’s nephews will be pallbearers. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Carroll family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

