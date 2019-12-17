Featured

Darell Keith Hired as the New Clinton Football Coach

New Clinton Head Coach, Darell Keith

The Clinton Dragons have hired their new football coach to head up the program. 53-year-old Darell Keith has been named Head Coach at Clinton High School according to Athletic Director Brad Collette.

Coach Keith comes to Clinton after two-years as head coach at Todd County, Kentucky, High School, where he took over a program that had not made the playoffs for about 20 years and got them into the postseason each of the past two seasons.

Athletic Director Brad Collette and Dragon Head Coach Darell Keith

In those two seasons, he compiled an 11-11 record.

Keith is a retired military man, having reached the rank of

Master Sergeant, and was described by Collette as a “ family

man ” who will bring discipline to the Dragon program. Collette

said Tuesday morning that Coach Keith “checked all the boxes,”

and that the new coach and his family are very excited for the

opportunity . Darell Keith will be Clinton’s first African-American

head coach. The community is invited to meet new Clinton

Football Coach Darell Keith this Thursday, December 19th, at

5:30 pm at the Hollingsworth Sports Complex at the school.

