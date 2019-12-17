Uncategorized

ACSD arrests one after squabble

A domestic squabble led to one man being arrested late Sunday night, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

A trio of law enforcement officers responded to a call on Fleetwood Lane at around 11:15 pm Sunday and found the alleged victim, a female, sitting in her car in front of her house. She told the officers that her ex-boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Victor Aikeem Tartar, was inside her home and refusing to leave. She said that he had shown up at her house on Friday after being released from jail, and feeling sorry for him, agreed to let him stay at the house for a few days with the child they share. At some point Sunday, she told him that he could no longer stay there, and when she refused to drive him to Kingston, Tartar allegedly became upset and at one point dumped out the contents of the kitchen trash can on to the floor.

While dpeuties were talking to the woman, Tartar came out of the house and, according to the incident report, “began verbally abusing her and walking up the street.” When deputies attempted to stop him to speak with him, Tartar allegedly walked away and when grabbed by one of the deputies by the arm, he tried jerking away. Once he was placed into handcuffs, a search of his person turned up a glass pipe used to smoke marijuana and a search of the bag he was carrying turned up a speaker that had been taken from the victim’s house without her permission.

Tartar was taken to the Anderson County Jail without further incident, although Deputy Gregory Hoyt Stanley reported that during the ride to, and in the sally port at, the Detention Facility, Tartar threatened both his ex-girlfriend and the deputy himself with physical violence, saying that he would return to her home and assault her after he was released from jail and that if he saw Deputy Stanley “on the street,” he would also assault him. Tartar was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and resisting arrest

TARTAR VICTOR A

Age: 25

Class: PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED MISDEMEANOR

Race/Sex: B/M

Intake Date: 12/15/2019 11:53 PM

City: KNOXVILLE

Arrested By: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

Charge Bond Court Date POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 0 12/31/2019 08:30 AM THEFT OF PROPERTY 0-1,000 0 12/31/2019 08:30 AM RESISTING ARREST 0 12/31/2019 08:30 AM

