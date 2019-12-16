Obituaries

Roy Laufayette Sarten, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Roy Laufayette Sarten, 81, Harriman passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home. He was born in Lenoir City on April 6, 1938. Roy married Opal Hill and together they had four children, Susan, Gerald, Sheila, and Hollie. Before retiring, he worked at Roane Hosiery for 42 years and Chase Drug for 15 years. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Harriman.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Joe & Laura Currier Sarten.

Three brothers: Herbert, Joe Curtis, Paul Sarten.

Sisters: Betty Green and Loretta Ridley.

Father & mother in law: Corum & Irene Hill.

He is survived by his wife Opal of 61 years.

Children and their spouses: Susan (Ron) Summers, Gerald (Serena) Sarten, Sheila (Kevin) Garrett, and Hollie (Mike) Taylor.

Two sisters: Lucille Collins and Edna Goins.

Eight grandchildren.

Four great-grandchildren.

Close brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Kenneth and Linda Hill.

Sisters-in-law: Ruth Letner.

And many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Glenn Leffew and Bro. Larry Bolden officiating. Graveside will follow in Clax Gap Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Sarten family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

