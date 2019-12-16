Obituaries

Carrol Smith, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Carrol Gray, “Smitty” Smith, age 87, of Clinton, TN passed away December 14, 2019 at his home after a long battle with chronic disease. Having now received new legs, he is walking around Heaven with his wife, Hazel.

Carrol loved hunting and fishing. He, along with friends/family, would travel to Montana yearly to hunt mule deer. He enjoyed fishing from his daughter and son-in-law’s houseboat on Norris Lake. He was very entertaining when he watched his favorite TV show, WWE wrestling. He believed this to be real and could not be convinced otherwise. He would grunt, groan, yell at the TV, and perform the occasional wrestling move all from his recliner.

Carrol was born on January 9, 1932 in Tuckasegee, North Carolina, son of the late Frank and Mattie Smith. He retired both from GM and Martin Marietta / K-25 where he worked in the laundry department.

Along with his parents, Carrol is proceeded in death by his loving wife Hazel who he was married to for 48 years; brothers Furman, Kenneth, and Sammy; and many friends from years gone by.

Carrol is survived by his two children; daughter, Carolyn Cranmore and husband Charles of Clinton, TN and Gary Smith and wife Tammy also of Clinton, TN; Grandchildren, Tony Cranmore, Jessica Lawson and husband Eric, Brooke Womack and husband Evan, Chase Smith and wife Chandlr, Kendrick Cranmore, Serenity Cranmore, Trinity Cranmore, Cooper Cranmore, Charles Cranmore, Stryker Cranmore, Alyssa Hedges, Gunter Hedges, and Lacy Smith; Great-Grandchildren, Kaylee and Braden Lawson, The “Cranmore’s” including William, Brian, Clayton, Aspen, and Kierra, Baylyn and Easton Womack; Sisters, Helen Shoopman, Frankie Ensley, and Brenda Horvath; and his faithful friend and loving kitty Jinx.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the nurses that provided care for “Smitty” throughout the years and his current nursing staff; Jerrie Parks, Miriam Williams, Trish “Sarg” Gauspoul, Roy Rhea, Paul Quinn, Angel Green, Lisa Carrol, Scotty Roberts, and Anissa Shiflet. These individuals are not just nurses, they are family, and will always be cherished for the loving care they provided.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Batley Baptist Church in Clinton, TN from 6:00-8:00 pm, funeral to follow with Bro. Luke Kidwell officiating. Burial and graveside service will be Wednesday December 18th, 2019 at 11:00am at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

