Bonnie Jean Eckley, Clinton

Bonnie Jean Eckley, age 94 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Waters of Clinton. Bonnie was born October 26, 1925 in Huntingdon County, PA to the late John & Bertha Oestreich. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, John Eckley.

She is survived by:

Daughter………. Debbie Eckley & husband Chuck Wright of Clinton

Son………………. Ronald Eckley & wife Sarah of Alaska

Grandchildren…… Michael Eckley of Alaska

Deena Eckley of OR

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Monday, December 16, 2019 at New Loyston Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

