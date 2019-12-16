News

GOVERNOR LEE, COMMISSIONER ROLFE ANNOUNCE A $1,000,000 SITE DEVELOPMENT GRANT FOR THE PLATEAU PARTNERSHIP PARK

Posted on by in News with

Program helps communities prepare industrial sites for business investment

Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today that ten communities will collectively receive more than $3.8 million in Site Development Grant funding including a $1.0 million grant for the Plateau Partnership Park, the 775-acre regional industrial site located adjacent to Interstate 40 in eastern Cumberland County. The site is owned and being developed by the Industrial Development Board of the Counties of Cumberland, Morgan and Roane, Tennessee.

The grant will be used to upgrade an existing 8900 linear foot section of water line along Mt. Vernal to a 12-inch line. The line will extend from Mt. Vernal Road under Interstate 40 to the Plateau Partnership Park Site.

“We are most grateful for the continued support of Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and our Legislators.” said Plateau Partnership Park IDB Chairman John Davis. This grant allows us to continue efforts toward making our site truly “pad ready”.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Grants